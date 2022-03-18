Medical Alert Cos. Can't Escape Wrongful Death Suit

By Mike Curley (March 18, 2022, 1:56 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge won't let a pair of medical medallion companies out of a suit alleging a customer died because the dispatcher failed to send the proper response team in time when she was unable to breathe, saying the complaint sufficiently alleges the companies failed to live up to the promises of their advertising. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land denied motions from MedScope America Corp. and AvantGuard Monitoring Centers LLC to dismiss a suit from Eric Brown, whose mother, Loretta Lewis, had bought the MedScope medallion and contracted with the company because of her...

