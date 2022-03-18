Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Upholds Dealerships' $10M Verdict Against Zurich

By Shane Dilworth (March 18, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit upheld a jury verdict ordering Zurich and its underwriter to pay a total of $10 million to two car dealership owners, finding an Idaho federal judge properly found that a fiduciary duty exists between the parties.

A federal judge properly ruled that an insurer and its underwriter owed a fiduciary duty to two car dealerships when agreeing to reimburse car buyers when they decided to cancel their extended warranties, a Ninth Circuit appellate panel found. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) The three-judge panel said Thursday in its unpublished decision that Zurich American Insurance Co. and Universal Underwriters Service Corp. owed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!