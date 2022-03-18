La. Attys, Insurers Beat BP Oil Spill Fraud Claims For Good

By Rachel Rippetoe (March 18, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge on Thursday let a group of lawyers, law firms and insurers off the hook for fraud claims brought by Louisiana residents who sought monetary relief after the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill, but said the clients' malpractice suit can continue. U.S. District Judge Wendy B. Vitter said that the fraud claims brought by eight Louisiana residents who believe their legal counsel is to blame for them being deprived of relief after seeing their fishing-based livelihoods damaged by the oil spill were not specific enough to sue them. The judge closed the door on any chance the...

