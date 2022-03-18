La. Homeowners Not Entitled To Extra Coverage In Flood Loss

By Eli Flesch (March 18, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A pair of Louisiana homeowners aren't entitled to an extra $38,000 in coverage for repairs to a flood-damaged roof, a federal court ruled, saying the homeowners failed to adequately show how much they were entitled to in damages. U.S. District Judge Shelly D. Dick said Thursday that Barbara and Robert Allen established that they were entitled to damages for their wrecked roof sheathing, but ultimately could not back up with specific evidence the amount of damages. The Allens were seeking the extra coverage in addition to the $185,000 that Wright National Flood Insurance Services already paid out for damages to their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS