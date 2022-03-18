Pfizer Vaccine Delivery Designer Wants Rival's Patents Axed

By Britain Eakin (March 18, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A pharmaceutical company that says it developed the mRNA delivery system it licenses to Pfizer and BioNTech for use in their COVID-19 vaccine asked a New York federal judge to strike down nine patents owned by two rival mRNA developers, and declare they aren't infringed by Pfizer's Comirnaty vaccine. Acuitas Therapeutics Inc., which bills itself as a leading biotech company, said in the suit filed Friday that Pennsylvania drug developer Arbutus Biopharma Corp. and its patent licensing arm, Swiss company Genevant Sciences GmbH, sent letters to Pfizer in 2020 and last October stating its Comirnaty vaccine is infringing the patents....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS