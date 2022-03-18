Tillis, Leahy Back Boosting Copyright Office's Anti-Piracy Role

By Andrew Karpan (March 18, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The top two members of the Senate's intellectual property subcommittee are backing a bill that could give the U.S. Copyright Office the power to force internet service providers to use technology that protects against "distribution of stolen content." Named the Strengthening Measures to Advance Rights Technologies Copyright Act, or SMART Copyright Act, the bill was introduced Thursday in the Senate by Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and came cosigned by Sen. Patrick Leahy, the retiring Vermont Democrat who took over the intellectual property committee from Tillis last year. If passed, the SMART Copyright Act would give the librarian of Congress the power...

