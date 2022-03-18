Chubb Units Want 2nd Look In Virus Row With NYC Theaters

By Shane Dilworth (March 18, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Two Chubb units asked a New York federal judge to rethink a ruling denying their bid for a quick win over the owner of five Broadway theaters in a COVID-19 coverage dispute, arguing the March 3 decision defies "a substantial uniform body of case law." Federal Insurance Co. and Pacific Indemnity Co. noted Thursday that competing motions they filed along with policyholder Jujamcyn Theaters LLC were submitted in December 2020, when only two decisions regarding coverage for business losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic were on the books. Trial courts and appellate courts across the Empire State have since consistently sided...

