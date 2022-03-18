Geico Customers Win Class Cert. In NJ Underpayment Suit

By Bill Wichert (March 18, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has certified a class of Geico policyholders in the state over claims that the insurance giant undervalued their total loss claims by not including taxes and fees and by applying so-called "condition adjustments" to the values of comparable vehicles without explaining the rationale behind them. In granting a certification bid from plaintiffs Sherry and David Lewis, U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler on Thursday rejected the company's argument that they did not suffer a "concrete injury" and thus lacked standing because Geico claims in part that a settlement for their vehicle did not rely on comparable...

