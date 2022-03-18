Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Geico Customers Win Class Cert. In NJ Underpayment Suit

By Bill Wichert (March 18, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has certified a class of Geico policyholders in the state over claims that the insurance giant undervalued their total loss claims by not including taxes and fees and by applying so-called "condition adjustments" to the values of comparable vehicles without explaining the rationale behind them.

In granting a certification bid from plaintiffs Sherry and David Lewis, U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler on Thursday rejected the company's argument that they did not suffer a "concrete injury" and thus lacked standing because Geico claims in part that a settlement for their vehicle did not rely on comparable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!