Dog-Sitting App Tells 9th Circ. It Is Not An Employer

By Gina Kim (March 18, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A digital platform connecting pet owners with dog sitters asked the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to uphold a California federal judge's finding the company did not misclassify a dog sitter as an independent contractor, arguing she controlled her own schedule, rates and declined bookings without being penalized. A Place for Rover Inc. told the appellate court in its answering brief Thursday the company met all three prongs of the ABC test to determine when workers can be treated as independent contractors under California law, which focuses on an employer's control over workers. The ABC test was introduced by the California Supreme...

