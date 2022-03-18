CAS Rejects Russia's Bid To Stay World Cup Qualifying Ban

By Zachary Zagger (March 18, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday rejected a bid by the Russian soccer federation to halt a ban on the Russian national team over the country's invasion of Ukraine ahead of a FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff match next week. The president of the CAS Appeals Arbitration Division, Corinne Schmidhauser, a Switzerland-based attorney and former Olympic skier, rejected the request by the Football Union of Russia to stay the FIFA ban imposed last month, the CAS said in a statement. "Accordingly, the challenged decision remains in force and all Russian teams and clubs continue to be...

