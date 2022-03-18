Court Tosses DC AG's Antitrust Suit Against Amazon

By Matthew Perlman (March 18, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A District of Columbia court on Friday tossed a case from the city's attorney general accusing Amazon of violating local antitrust law through contracts with its third-party sellers and retail suppliers after finding a lack of evidence showing the policies lead to higher prices. D.C. Superior Court Judge Hiram Puig-Lugo granted Amazon.com Inc.'s motion to dismiss the expanded suit from district Attorney General Karl A. Racine on Friday during a virtual status conference. The case alleges Amazon's pricing policies for both sellers on its platform and suppliers of its retail business have resulted in higher prices for consumers and reduced innovation...

