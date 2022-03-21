Cannabis Company Vireo Sued Over Ex-COO's Hefty Tax Bill

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 21, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Vireo Health Inc. has been sued by its former chief operating officer, who claims that he ended up with a $1.2 million tax liability after the company retroactively reclassified stock options he had exercised. In a lawsuit filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, plaintiff Aaron "Ari" Hoffnung claimed that Vireo earlier this year told him that it had "made several mistakes, including stock option valuation and employee classification errors." As a result, it had determined that stock options he had exercised should have been non-statutory stock options instead of incentive stock...

