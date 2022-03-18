'Call Of Duty' Maker Can't Get IP Fees After Alice Win

By Brian Dowling (March 18, 2022, 2:26 PM EDT) -- The video game maker behind Call of Duty and World of Warcraft has failed to convince a Massachusetts federal judge it was owed at least $2 million in attorney fees after successfully using the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Alice ruling to defeat a patent suit. In a Friday ruling denying Activision Blizzard's bid for millions in attorney fees, U.S. District Judge Denise L. Casper rejected Activision's claims that Worlds Inc.'s gaming patent claims were "objectively unreasonable" or that it stonewalled the litigation. "Activision has not demonstrated by clear and convincing evidence that this was an 'exceptional' case warranting an award of...

