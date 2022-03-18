Big 3 Credit Bureaus To Drop Most Medical Debt From Reports

By Lauren Berg (March 18, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Billions of dollars in medical collection debt will soon be removed from consumer credit reports, the three biggest U.S. credit bureaus announced Friday. Starting July 1, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion said nearly 70% of medical debt that was paid after it was sent to collections will no longer weigh down consumers' credit files. And instead of six months, unpaid medical collection debt won't appear on reports until a year later, in order to give people time to work with their insurance and health care providers to address the debt, the companies said. In addition, Experian, Equifax and TransUnion said by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS