Up Next At High Court: Arbitration, More State Intervention

By Jimmy Hoover (March 18, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court will tackle a host of arbitration questions when it returns to the bench on Monday for its two-week March argument session, starting with whether ​​circuit courts are giving arbitration clauses "preferential" treatment over other contractual terms and whether U.S. courts can order discovery for use in private commercial arbitration abroad. The court will hear oral arguments in four cases the week of March 21, including two involving questions of arbitration law that have divided lower courts. The justices will hear additional arbitration cases the following week, signaling their interest in mending a patchwork of arbitration law in circuits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS