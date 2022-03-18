DOL Beats Suit Challenging Wage Rules For Refugee Shelters

By Dorothy Atkins (March 18, 2022, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge tossed a nonprofit's lawsuit Friday that challenges the U.S. Department of Labor's abrupt change in policy to enforce federal wage requirements on contracts governing shelters for unaccompanied minor immigrants, finding that no final action has occurred and therefore the district court lacks jurisdiction over the dispute. In a 30-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Jason K. Pulliam concluded that the federal court doesn't have the jurisdictional authority to consider whether federal pay requirements under the McNamara-O'Hara Service Contract Act apply to federal contracts issued by the Office of Refugee Resettlement for shelters for unaccompanied minor refugees. The San...

