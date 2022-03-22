Damage Calculations And Other Trends In SPAC Litigation

By Amit Bubna and An Wang (March 22, 2022, 1:07 PM EDT) -- The special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, market has been phenomenally busy in 2020 and 2021, going from a niche market to a household term in a few short years. This conspicuous increase in SPAC activity brings with it heightened scrutiny by federal prosecutors and regulatory bodies. December 2021 saw Lucid Group Inc., the electric vehicle maker that went public through a SPAC merger in July, announce a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation. A shareholder suit — Williams-Spinks v. Rawlinson — was filed on Feb. 23, against Lucid in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.[1] A recent academic study...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS