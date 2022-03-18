Google Accused Of Racist Culture In California Lawsuit

By Anne Cullen (March 18, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A former Google employee sued the tech behemoth in California federal court Friday, claiming the company systematically discriminates against Black workers by steering them to low-level jobs and paying them less than their white counterparts. April Curley, a former university programs specialist for Google, said in her complaint that she and other Black employees are "pigeon-holed into dead-end jobs" and offered "less visibility, lower pay and no advancement opportunities." She filed her lawsuit as a proposed class action seeking to represent other Black individuals who worked for the company in the U.S., as she alleged Google's "racially biased corporate culture and...

