ISS Nonprofit Sued By Employee Who Can't Return To Office

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 18, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A Florida nonprofit that helps manage the International Space Station faces a discrimination suit by a director who says he's been told that he can no longer work remotely from California despite the pandemic and his husband's compromised immune system. Plaintiff Gary Rodrigue is suing the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space Inc., alleging violations of the Americans With Disabilities Act and unlawful retaliation linked to his husband's disability. He also claims that he suffered discrimination based on his sexual orientation and his same-sex marriage. "Plaintiff engaged in good-faith protected activity … by requesting, as a reasonable accommodation, that he...

