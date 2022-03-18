Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ERISA Suit Against Mass General Brigham Heads To 1st Circ.

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 18, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Retirees who allege Mass General Brigham lowballed their annuity payouts due to outdated actuarial assumptions are turning to the First Circuit to challenge a recent trial court ruling throwing out their proposed class action.

Massachusetts General Hospital worker Scott Belknap, who leads a proposed class of retirees alleging the hospital system's annuity underpayments violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, filed a notice of appeal in Massachusetts federal court on Thursday.

The notice comes a day after U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV agreed in a stipulation and order to stay lower court proceedings until the appeal is resolved....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!