ERISA Suit Against Mass General Brigham Heads To 1st Circ.

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 18, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Retirees who allege Mass General Brigham lowballed their annuity payouts due to outdated actuarial assumptions are turning to the First Circuit to challenge a recent trial court ruling throwing out their proposed class action. Massachusetts General Hospital worker Scott Belknap, who leads a proposed class of retirees alleging the hospital system's annuity underpayments violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, filed a notice of appeal in Massachusetts federal court on Thursday. The notice comes a day after U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV agreed in a stipulation and order to stay lower court proceedings until the appeal is resolved....

