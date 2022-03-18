Sleepy's Wants To Snooze NJ Wage Suit For 3rd Circ. Appeal

By Bill Wichert (March 18, 2022, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Sleepy's LLC called on a New Jersey federal judge Friday to hit the brakes on a suit over unlawful wage deductions and failure to pay overtime while it appeals to the Third Circuit his ruling certifying a class of 111 delivery drivers. The company urged U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan to pause the suit, which has gone on for more than a decade, pending resolution of its Third Circuit petition seeking permission to appeal his recent decision to partially grant the plaintiffs' renewed bid for class certification, saying Sleepy's will suffer "irreparable harm" if a stay is not granted. Without a stay, Sleepy's...

