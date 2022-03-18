Chancery Class Lead Dispute Sidetracks Straight Path Trial

By Jeff Montgomery (March 18, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Friction over an eleventh-hour stockholder lead plaintiff swap plan set back trial schedules Friday in an already five-year-old proposed class suit challenging an allegedly low-ball sale of Straight Path Communications' right to sue its former parent, CEO and controlling investor. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III canceled the five-day trial, slated to begin May 2, after attorneys for former company parent IDT Corp. branded as unworkable a class attorney effort to substitute an individual stockholder as lead plaintiff while also going to trial as scheduled and resolving a dispute over the role of a potentially conflicted institutional investor whose class lead status...

