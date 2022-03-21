Ex-Obama Officials Urge Justices To End 'Remain in Mexico'

By Max Jaeger (March 21, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson and former U.S.-Mexico Ambassador Roberta Jacobson, both Obama appointees, told the Supreme Court on Monday that lower court rulings barring President Joe Biden from nixing the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" migrant-detention policy are a "significant setback" to U.S.-Mexico relations. Last year, Biden ended the Migrant Protection Protocols — in which Mexico agreed to detain certain migrants to the U.S., pending their removal proceedings here — prompting Texas and Missouri to challenge the decision, alleging the Biden administration hadn't properly justified ending the program. A Texas district court in August ordered the program restarted, and...

