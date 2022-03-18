Feds Say Ex-Apple Worker Defrauded Tech Giant Out of $10M

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 18, 2022, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A former Apple employee responsible for making purchases for the company has been charged with taking kickbacks, stealing parts and diverting cash, leading to losses of more than $10 million for the Silicon Valley giant, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Internal Revenue Service announced Friday. Dhirendra Prasad, 52, has been charged with defrauding Apple, money laundering and tax crimes, according to the announcement. He was employed by Apple from December 2008 through December 2018 and for most of that time was a buyer in the company's global service supply chain department, making purchases from vendors on Apple's behalf, the...

