Dershowitz, Netflix Agree To End Claims Over Epstein Doc

By Madison Arnold (March 21, 2022, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Alan Dershowitz dismissed his defamation lawsuit against Netflix and the creators of the documentary "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich," and the defendants, in turn, agreed to drop their counterclaims against the well-known attorney. In a short, two-paragraph joint motion filed late last week in Florida federal court, Dershowitz agreed to drop his claims against the defendants for their 2020 documentary miniseries that included reporting on Virginia Giuffre, a survivor of abuse by Jeffrey Epstein, and her accusations that she was also sexually assaulted by Dershowitz. However, the court document makes no mention of whether the parties reached a settlement in the case....

