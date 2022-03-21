Ga. Judge Slams State's Bid To Depose Clerk In Election Case

By Rosie Manins (March 21, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has admonished as an "unwarranted intrusion" into her decision-making a request by state election officials to depose a former law clerk in a long-running dispute over Georgia's voting methods. U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg on Friday denied a bid by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other state election officials to depose or get an affidavit from the former judicial clerk who had assisted her in the case. Judge Totenberg said in her order that it was "extraordinary" and "backhanded" for the state defendants to now seek information from the unnamed clerk about communication with some...

