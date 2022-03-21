Spanish Winemaker Says Arb. Award Suit Must Be Tossed

By Caleb Symons (March 21, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A Spanish winemaker is pressing a New York federal court to uphold the arbitration award it was issued last year, saying marketing company Deutsch Family Wines & Spirits failed to serve timely notice of its petition to vacate that decision. Claiming it was not properly informed of that petition within the Federal Arbitration Act's three-month window to challenge an arbitral ruling, wine and spirits company Diego Zamora asked the court Friday to dismiss a suit Deutsch filed last year seeking to overturn the award, the terms of which are not included in court filings. Diego Zamora argues in its new motion...

