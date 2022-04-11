Talent Firm Has Uphill Climb In $150M Virus Insurance Appeal

By Dorothy Atkins (April 11, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- United Talent Agency urged a California state appeals court Monday to revive allegations that two Chubb Group subsidiaries wrongfully rejected claims for more than $150 million in COVID-19-related losses, though two justices indicated they agree with hundreds of other rulings that tossed similar suits. During a videoconference hearing, UTA's counsel, Kirk Pasich of Pasich LLP, acknowledged that more than 700 decisions have been issued in COVID-19 insurance disputes — the majority of them in favor of insurers — since the COVID-19 outbreak forced U.S. businesses to shut their doors in March 2020. However, he argued that UTA's case against New Jersey-based...

