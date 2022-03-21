Dallas Mavericks Slam Ex-GM's Suit As 'Utterly Fictitious'

By Katie Buehler (March 21, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The Dallas Mavericks condemned as "utterly fictitious" former longtime general manager Donn Nelson's wrongful termination lawsuit claiming he was fired for reporting team owner Mark Cuban's chief of staff for harassment, saying it was part of a scheme to extort $100 million from the NBA team. In a Friday filing, the team denied it retaliated against Nelson for approaching Cuban with allegations that his chief of staff Jason Lutin had sexually harassed and assaulted Nelson's nephew in 2020. Instead, the team told a Dallas County court, Nelson used the allegations as blackmail after he realized his job status was on the...

