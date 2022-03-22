UPS Pays $5.3M Over FCA Allegations Of False Delivery Times

By Gina Kim (March 22, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- United Parcel Service has agreed to pay $5.3 million to settle allegations that it falsely reported electronic time stamps of U.S. mail deliveries to foreign posts but billed the U.S. Postal Service anyway in violation of the False Claims Act, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. The deal, struck March 18, resolves accusations that UPS billed the federal government for mail deliveries that did not occur as the shipping company claimed. UPS — which contracted with the Postal Service to begin performing delivery services in 2009 — falsely reported the time and fact that it transferred possession of the mail,...

