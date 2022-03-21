DC Group Backs Pharma Cos. In Niaspan Pay-For-Delay Case

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 21, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The Washington Legal Foundation has thrown its support behind AbbVie and Teva Pharmaceuticals, urging the Third Circuit in an amicus brief to reject an appeal from end-payors seeking class certification in their suit accusing the companies of delaying generic forms of cholesterol drug Niaspan from entering the market. The group's filing comes in response to the appeal by end-payors who were denied class status in the case, in which multiple antitrust advocacy groups voiced support for the plaintiffs. In its brief, the foundation agreed with U.S. District Judge Jan DuBois' ruling last year that the end-payors failed to provide an "administratively...

