Navajo Nation Nabs $31M In Judicial System Funding Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 21, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The Navajo Nation on Monday won more than $31 million in litigation seeking judicial system funding, but the D.C. federal court also dismissed a slew of the consolidated suits. In a 23-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan awarded the Navajo Nation about $31 million in damages for breach of contract on two of their six lawsuits against the U.S. Department of the Interior over claims that the government was not abiding by a $17 million funding floor from 2015 to 2020, in violation of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act. The federal judge based her decision on a...

