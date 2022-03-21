Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Navajo Nation Nabs $31M In Judicial System Funding Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 21, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- The Navajo Nation on Monday won more than $31 million in litigation seeking judicial system funding, but the D.C. federal court also dismissed a slew of the consolidated suits.

In a 23-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan awarded the Navajo Nation about $31 million in damages for breach of contract on two of their six lawsuits against the U.S. Department of the Interior over claims that the government was not abiding by a $17 million funding floor from 2015 to 2020, in violation of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act.

The federal judge based her decision on a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!