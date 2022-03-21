DOL Tells 7th Circ. To Revive Northwestern ERISA Battle

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 21, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor told an appeals court it should vacate its dismissal of a class action lawsuit alleging Northwestern University breached its fiduciary duty under federal benefits law by offering high-fee investments in its tax-sheltered 403(b) retirement plan. Citing the U.S. Supreme Court's decision from January to remand the case, the DOL in a letter on Friday told the Seventh Circuit that the plaintiffs pled a plausible case and should get another chance in district court. Citing its amicus brief with the Supreme Court — which was attached to Friday's letter — the DOL said that the Northwestern workers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS