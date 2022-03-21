Nev. Bar Hit With $8M Verdict For Serving Patron Chemicals

By Mike Curley (March 21, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A Nevada state jury has awarded a teacher $8 million in damages in a suit against Barley's Casino & Brewing Co. alleging that one of its bartenders served him a two-ounce glass of cleaning fluid, leading to chemical burns in his mouth and throat. The verdict, reached in Clark County on Friday, awarded Lon Enwright $3 million for past pain and suffering and $5 million in future pain and suffering. According to a statement from Enwright's attorneys, Town Center Amusements, which owns Barley's, admitted liability on March 10, four days before trial began, leaving the damages the only issue for the jury....

