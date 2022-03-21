Rubbermaid Melts Cooler Buyers' False Ad Suit

By Donald Morrison (March 21, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday dismissed a suit claiming that Rubbermaid's coolers don't keep ice for as long as their packages promise, saying no reasonable consumer could be deceived into believing that Rubbermaid coolers maintain a food-safe temperature for any duration. U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas dismissed a proposed class action led by consumer Lori Marie Turk and Luann Rutherforrd, who claimed that Rubbermaid coolers keep ice solid for only a day or two at most, accusing the company of misleading buyers into believing its coolers "keep ice" or "retain ice" for four to seven days depending on...

