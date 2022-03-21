Water Pipeline Says Biden Admin. Can't Revisit SoCal Project

By Clark Mindock (March 21, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Water pipeline company Cadiz Inc. says the Biden administration wants to take away two rights of way for a Southern California project despite having no good reason to do so, and it wants a California federal court to reject the government's request to review a project anew. Cadiz on Friday pushed back on a voluntary remand request filed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. Cadiz says the government is not simply asking for an opportunity to reexplain its original rationale for granting two rights of way to operate a pipeline the company said it plans on using to pump water...

