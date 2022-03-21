United Surgical Partners Beats 401(k) Fee Suit

By Rachel Stone (March 21, 2022, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court granted United Surgical Partners International Inc.'s motion to dismiss a proposed class action alleging that its now-defunct retirement plan's high 401(k) plan fees violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, finding the former plan participants' claims lacked evidence. According to U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr's Friday opinion, the five former retirement plan participants didn't adequately claim that the outpatient care company's retirement plan committee should have done more to curb fees and swap certain funds for lower-cost alternatives, nor did they show that the board of directors should have reined in the committee. The court also agreed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS