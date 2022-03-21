Napa Valley Vintner's Ex-Atty Loses Bid To Sanction Winery

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 21, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday denied a sanctions motion from a former lawyer for the founder of a Napa Valley winery that sold for a reported $60 million, saying he lacked "rock solid" evidence that the wine company's lawsuit challenging his investor-ownership claim is frivolous. Just before denying the request filed by attorney Robert Roach, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim said she was "deeply disappointed" that the litigation filed by Schrader Cellars against the Houston lawyer had come to this point. Roach's motion was filed under Rule 11 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, which require court filings to...

