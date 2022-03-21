GOP Rep. Pushes Bill To Boost CBP Role In Counterfeit Fight

By Andrew Karpan (March 21, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A Colorado Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives has introduced a bill that would let U.S. Customs and Border Protection collect data for companies that want to pursue lawsuits of their own against alleged counterfeiters. A two-page addition to the Tariff Act of 1930, the bill from Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., landed in the House's Committee on Ways and Means on March 16. Buck notably comes to issue from his spot as one of the staunchest opponents of a different anti-counterfeiting bill called the Shop Safe Act, which would hold e-commerce marketplaces liable under trademark law. That bill is also vigorously...

