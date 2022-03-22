Troutman Pepper Adds 2 More Ex-Ballard Spahr Attys In DC

By Jack Rodgers (March 22, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Troutman Pepper said Monday it has brought on two attorneys from Ballard Spahr LLP for its Washington, D.C., office. Kim Phan and Lori Sommerfield join Troutman Pepper's consumer financial services practice group as partners. They come to Troutman Pepper a month after seven of their former Ballard Spahr consumer finance colleagues jumped to their new firm's financial services group. Phan will be based in D.C., and while Sommerfield will be in Minneapolis, she also will be affiliated with the D.C. office. Along with joining the firm's consumer financial services group, Phan also joins the firm's cybersecurity, information governance and privacy group, according...

