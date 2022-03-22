What 5th Circ. Ruling Means For FERC's Bankruptcy Authority

By Jonathan Lozano, Robert Grattan and Caroline Ellis (March 22, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- On March 14, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit revisited the issue of the rejection of filed-rate contracts in bankruptcy where such contracts are governed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The ruling marks the first time the Fifth Circuit has addressed this issue since its 2004 decision in In re: Mirant Corp.[1] In Federal Energy Regulatory Commission v. Ultra Resources Inc., the Fifth Circuit panel affirmed findings issued by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas that (1) FERC cannot require debtor Ultra Resources to continue performance of a rejected filed-rate contract, and (2)...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS