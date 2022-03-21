Windstream Seeks FCC OK To Exceed Foreign Ownership Cap

By Christopher Cole (March 21, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Network provider Windstream Holdings has asked the Federal Communications Commission to waive the limit on foreign ownership in U.S. common carriers to allow the company to finish emerging from Chapter 11. The successor to Windstream Holdings Inc. filed a petition with the FCC, posted Monday, seeking to exceed the 25% benchmarks specified in the Communications Act, which the FCC has authority to do with a declaratory ruling. "Petitioners assert that the proposed foreign ownership of the controlling U.S. parent, Windstream, would serve the public interest," the commission said in a public notice. Windstream told the agency in its petition that, ultimately,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS