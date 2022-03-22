FCC To Kick Off Mid-Band Spectrum Auction In Late July

By Christopher Cole (March 22, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has set July 29 as the start date to auction spectrum in the 2.5 gigahertz band, teeing up the mid-band airwaves for 5G wireless use. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel had signaled earlier that the auction would kick off in July, and Monday's public notice set the date and parameters of the spectrum sale, which will be conducted in a so-called ascending clock format. Under that type of auction, the price continues to rise at intervals until enough bidders drop out that there's a winner. July's spectrum sale, dubbed Auction 108, will offer roughly 8,000 new flexible-use, county-based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS