BMW Can't Put Brakes On Faulty Hybrid Battery Suit

By Mike Curley (March 22, 2022, 1:52 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge won't let BMW of North America LLC escape a proposed class action over batteries in hybrid models it recalled in 2020, saying the buyer pushing the suit has sufficiently alleged BMW was aware of the defect and failed to disclose it prior to the recall. In an opinion filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty denied most of BMW's bid to dismiss the suit led by William Martin Burbank, only dismissing his claim for breach of implied covenant of good faith as inadequately pled because it does not appear distinguishable from his breach of warranty claim....

