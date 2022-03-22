EPA Says Trump Lead Water Deadlines Aren't Needed

By Clark Mindock (March 22, 2022, 1:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says Republican-led states challenging its decision to delay Trump-era revisions to the nation's lead and copper water regulations have nothing to complain about, since the delay gave them more time to implement costly reforms. The Biden administration told the D.C. Circuit on Monday that nobody is stopping states like Arizona, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas from going forward and implementing the Trump-era rule addressing lead and copper water pipes in the country. While the states have complained that putting off the reforms could mean the material costs for things like lead pipe replacement are higher down...

