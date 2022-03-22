Ropes & Gray Taps SEC Trial Atty For New LA Office

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 22, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Ropes & Gray LLP has hired a former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission trial attorney in Los Angeles to bolster the Boston-based firm's forthcoming office in the city. Amy Jane Longo, who spent nearly nine years at the SEC, is now a partner in Ropes & Gray's litigation and enforcement practice. Longo told Law360 that she chose the firm because of its "excellent reputation, particularly in the subject areas I practice in," its client roster and its culture. "The teamwork and collaboration really come through, as well as the fact that it's a firm that really values diversity, equity and inclusion," she...

