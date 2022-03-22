FinCEN Alerts On Sanctions Evasion Signal Shifting Approach

By Constantine Lizas and Ross Hofherr (March 22, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- With the imposition of sweeping new sanctions on Russia and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network has been issuing alerts about efforts to evade these actions. On March 7, FinCEN issued an alert[1] with 10 red flags to assist financial institutions in identifying potential sanctions evasion activity,[1] and issued a second alert on March 16, with 17 additional red flags focusing on real estate, luxury goods and other high-value assets.[2] In a very direct manner, FinCEN reminded financial institutions of the importance of the Bank Secrecy Act, or BSA, and their duties to conduct customer due...

