Tuna Buyers Win Revival Of Price-Fix Claims Against PE Firms

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 22, 2022, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation alleging price-fixing in the canned tuna industry has reversed a prior order dismissing buyers' claims against two British private equity funds that once owned Bumble Bee Foods LLC, finding that new evidence unearthed in discovery is sufficient for buyers to pursue antitrust claims. Monday's order from U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw follows from a 2020 request by a group of canned tuna buyers that a federal judge reconsider a prior order granting Lion Capital LLP and Big Catch Cayman LP's motion to dismiss the protracted litigation. Lion Capital, a British private equity firm, acquired Bumble...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS