Willkie Adds Wilson Sonsini Private Equity Partner In SF

By James Mills (March 25, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has added a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC private equity expert as a partner in its San Francisco office. Patrick J. Sandor, who spent five years at Wilson Sonsini, joins the Willkie private equity practice group, the firm announced earlier this week. He specializes in private equity buyouts and investment transactions such as mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, spinoffs and carve-outs, restructurings and recapitalizations. He primarily represents companies in the technology, fintech and healthtech industry. "Willkie's top-tier private equity team is well-known across the US and globally for its work on many groundbreaking and sophisticated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS