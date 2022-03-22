Peachtree Drops $135M On Portfolio Of 7 Hotels

By Andrew McIntyre (March 22, 2022, 1:47 PM EDT) -- Peachtree Hotel Group has purchased a portfolio of seven hotels for roughly $135 million, the Atlanta-based firm announced on Tuesday. The portfolio comprises one Marriott property and six Hilton hotels, and the assets have a combined 829 rooms, according to the statement. Peachtree did not disclose sell-side information. "These acquisitions are complementary to our existing portfolio of high-quality, well-located assets with strong demand generators," Brian Waldman, Peachtree's executive vice president for investments, said in the statement. "We experienced an uptick during the second half of 2021 for hotel acquisition opportunities, and these seven properties are a continuation of our strategy to...

